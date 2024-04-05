Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $84.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Disc Medicine’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.96) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.35) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

IRON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Disc Medicine from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $29.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63. Disc Medicine has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.18.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $6,934,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Disc Medicine news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,449,686 shares in the company, valued at $92,779,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $13,347,500. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.