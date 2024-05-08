enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of enCore Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for enCore Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for enCore Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on enCore Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of enCore Energy stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29. enCore Energy has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in enCore Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in enCore Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in enCore Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in enCore Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in enCore Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 44,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

