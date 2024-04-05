Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) CFO Sells $234,640.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $234,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,207.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Eugene Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $379,320.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 1,431 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $96,978.87.

On Monday, January 22nd, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 3,551 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $230,815.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $149,320.35.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

APLS opened at $56.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The business had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on APLS. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

