L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $293.15 million, a P/E ratio of 205.02 and a beta of 0.78. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $27.93.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $134.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Featured Stories

