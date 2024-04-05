Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) versus Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Critical Survey

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Diversified Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.6%. Berry pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Berry pays out 104.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Berry has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diversified Energy and Berry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Energy $868.26 million 0.69 N/A N/A N/A Berry $903.46 million 0.73 $37.40 million $0.46 18.78

Analyst Recommendations

Berry has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Energy.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Diversified Energy and Berry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Berry 0 2 0 0 2.00

Berry has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Berry’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Berry is more favorable than Diversified Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Diversified Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Berry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Energy and Berry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Energy N/A N/A N/A Berry 4.14% 5.27% 2.50%

Summary

Berry beats Diversified Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates. Its assets consist of natural gas wells and gathering systems located in the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Diversified Gas & Oil PLC and changed its name to Diversified Energy Company PLC in May 2021. Diversified Energy Company PLC was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Berry

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.