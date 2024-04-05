Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) & Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) and Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aris Water Solutions and Energy & Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 1 5 0 2.83 Energy & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $11.36, suggesting a potential downside of 21.40%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than Energy & Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy & Technology has a beta of 10.41, suggesting that its share price is 941% more volatile than the S&P 500.

39.7% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Energy & Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions 4.82% 4.06% 2.05% Energy & Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Energy & Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $392.12 million 2.13 $18.89 million $0.60 24.08 Energy & Technology $4.08 million N/A -$180,000.00 N/A N/A

Aris Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Energy & Technology.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats Energy & Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Energy & Technology

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas. The company also provides manufacturing and reclamation services, including full-length electromagnetic inspection for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry; full length ultrasonic inspection systems for new and used pipes, such as drill stem, tubing, casing, and line pipes; and various types of electromagnetic and ultrasonic inspection processes. In addition, it offers wet or dry magnetic particle inspection services; dye penetrant testing or ultrasonic testing of the end areas of plain end and threaded connections comprising drill collars and drilling rig inspection; mill systems and mill surveillance; and testing and consulting services. Energy & Technology, Corp. serves oil companies, steel mills, material suppliers, drilling companies, material rental companies, and engineering companies. The company was formerly known as Technical Industries & Energy Corp. and changed its name to Energy & Technology, Corp. in August 2009. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Energy & Technology, Corp. is a subsidiary of American Interest, LLC.

