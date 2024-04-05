Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates restated their neutral rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Zelman & Associates currently has a $265.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $238.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.85.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,746,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $430,090,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

