Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.330–0.280 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AAOI stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAOI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 11,780 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at $15,421,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 31,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,689.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

