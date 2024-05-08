Saga Communications (SGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. On average, analysts expect Saga Communications to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications Stock Down 1.9 %

SGA opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Saga Communications Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Saga Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGA

About Saga Communications

(Get Free Report)

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.