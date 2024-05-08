Saga Communications (SGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. On average, analysts expect Saga Communications to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Saga Communications Stock Down 1.9 %
SGA opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $27.00.
Saga Communications Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Saga Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SGA
About Saga Communications
Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saga Communications
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.