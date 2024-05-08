NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives C$15.03 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NVA opened at C$12.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.66. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$9.59 and a 1-year high of C$13.72. The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.85.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$364.00 million. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.5530587 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paramount Resources Ltd. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$75,000,000.00. Insiders own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

