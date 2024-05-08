Analysts Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT at $27.43

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $743.48 million, a P/E ratio of -318.29 and a beta of 1.56.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $91.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,807,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at about $978,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 28.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

