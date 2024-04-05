Zacks Research Comments on Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $4.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.81. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 5,147.48% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

BHC opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.46.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.