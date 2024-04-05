Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $545.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $491.00 to $545.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised Lennox International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Lennox International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lennox International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $469.08.

Lennox International Price Performance

Lennox International stock opened at $466.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.94. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $232.00 and a 12-month high of $501.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 662.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

