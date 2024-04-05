Alkermes’ (ALKS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALKS. UBS Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $25.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alkermes will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,304,000 after buying an additional 2,288,185 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,241,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,798,000 after buying an additional 3,494,678 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

