Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average is $75.22.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. Research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,860,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,616,000 after purchasing an additional 556,370 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $24,232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after buying an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.