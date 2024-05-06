Navcoin (NAV) Price Down 8.2% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $26,983.91 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0560 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00090012 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00034155 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00014714 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003377 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

