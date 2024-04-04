Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.50 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Catalent stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.75. The stock had a trading volume of 335,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,501. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $67.54.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,909,000 after buying an additional 365,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after buying an additional 1,098,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,315,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,648,000 after buying an additional 525,992 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,427,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,236 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

