Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 237 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $840,702,000 after buying an additional 2,151,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 62.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,295,000 after buying an additional 2,119,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $241.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.37 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

