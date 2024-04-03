Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $21,036,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,182,000 after purchasing an additional 113,653 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 163.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.97. 30,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,030. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

