Coastline Trust Co Buys 518 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,309,361,000 after purchasing an additional 452,721 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Boeing Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BA opened at $188.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.32. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

