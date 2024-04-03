Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,637,000 after acquiring an additional 138,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,830,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,780,000 after acquiring an additional 423,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,259,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,997. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

