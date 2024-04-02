Grin 24 Hour Volume Tops $224,795.22 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0586 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and $224,795.22 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,724.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.42 or 0.00977499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.97 or 0.00164281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00046048 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00052257 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.98 or 0.00185597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00134106 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000561 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

