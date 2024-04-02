Beldex Price Hits $0.0411 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Beldex has a market cap of $254.57 million and $1.98 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.16 or 0.04994050 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00071931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00027898 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00017250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00016794 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

