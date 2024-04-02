Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Director John G. Mchutchison Sells 1,206 Shares

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) Director John G. Mchutchison sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $15,762.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,358.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. 37,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,639. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 587.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 65,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

