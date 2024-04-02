Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Trimmed by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 3.7% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,982,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,971,000 after buying an additional 411,031 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 591,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,491,000 after purchasing an additional 271,167 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,905.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 824,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after purchasing an additional 807,540 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
BND stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.84. 9,042,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,705,387. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.52.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
