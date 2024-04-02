Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $52,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.11.

HON traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,614,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.23 and its 200-day moving average is $195.42. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

