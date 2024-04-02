American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,772 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,597,000. Insight Inv LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.58. 1,984,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,701. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.55 and a 200 day moving average of $182.24. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.84.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

