Reviewing Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) & Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM)

Shimmick and Granite Construction are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shimmick and Granite Construction’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimmick $632.81 million 0.19 N/A N/A N/A Granite Construction $3.51 billion 0.70 $43.60 million $0.76 73.05

Granite Construction has higher revenue and earnings than Shimmick.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimmick 0 0 3 0 3.00 Granite Construction 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shimmick and Granite Construction, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Shimmick currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 127.77%. Granite Construction has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.98%. Given Shimmick’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shimmick is more favorable than Granite Construction.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Shimmick shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Granite Construction shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shimmick and Granite Construction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimmick N/A N/A N/A Granite Construction 1.24% 14.15% 5.67%

Summary

Granite Construction beats Shimmick on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments. The company was formerly known as SCCI National Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Shimmick Corporation in September 2023. Shimmick Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Shimmick Corporation operates as a subsidiary of GOHO, LLC.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects. The Materials segment is involved in the production of aggregates, asphalt concrete, liquid asphalt, and recycled materials production for internal use in our construction projects and sale to third parties. It also offers site preparation, mining, and infrastructure services for residential development, energy development, commercial and industrial sites, railways, residential development, and energy development; and provides construction management professional services. It serves federal agencies, state departments of transportation, local transit authorities, county and city public works departments, school districts and developers, utilities, contractors, landscapers, manufacturers of products requiring aggregate materials, retailers, homeowners, farmers, brokers, and private owners of industrial, commercial, and residential sites. Granite Construction Incorporated was incorporated in 1922 and is headquartered in Watsonville, California.

