Hive (HIVE) Trading Down 11.5% This Week

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Hive has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $195.58 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000591 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.
Hive Profile
Hive (HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 500,749,243 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io.
Buying and Selling Hive
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “HIVEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.