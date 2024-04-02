Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) Insider Seiichi Fukuyama Acquires 11,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2024

Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJVGet Free Report) insider Seiichi Fukuyama bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £20,240 ($25,407.98).

Fidelity Japan Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON FJV traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 177 ($2.22). The company had a trading volume of 240,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,548. Fidelity Japan Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 151 ($1.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 187 ($2.35). The firm has a market cap of £220.44 million, a P/E ratio of 666.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 180.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 173.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity Japan Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.