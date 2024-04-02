Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) Insider Seiichi Fukuyama Acquires 11,000 Shares

Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV – Get Free Report) insider Seiichi Fukuyama bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £20,240 ($25,407.98).

Fidelity Japan Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON FJV traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 177 ($2.22). The company had a trading volume of 240,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,548. Fidelity Japan Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 151 ($1.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 187 ($2.35). The firm has a market cap of £220.44 million, a P/E ratio of 666.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 180.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 173.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity Japan Trust Company Profile

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

