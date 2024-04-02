Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $55.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trip.com Group traded as high as $48.83 and last traded at $48.68, with a volume of 1347636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 81.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

