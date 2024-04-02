FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Short Interest Update

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the February 29th total of 6,150,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $215,051,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in FMC by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,096 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its position in FMC by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,053 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FMC by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $62.48. 114,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,806. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. FMC has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $125.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMC. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

