Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ASPN

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 0.2 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.