Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) vs. Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Head-To-Head Review

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) and Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Flushing Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Services $91.61 million 1.24 $13.60 million $3.10 8.33 Flushing Financial $424.07 million 0.86 $28.66 million $1.05 11.96

Flushing Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Services. Franklin Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flushing Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Franklin Financial Services and Flushing Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Flushing Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Flushing Financial has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.37%. Given Flushing Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flushing Financial is more favorable than Franklin Financial Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.8% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Flushing Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Services 14.84% 11.10% 0.76% Flushing Financial 7.37% 4.11% 0.32%

Dividends

Franklin Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Franklin Financial Services pays out 41.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flushing Financial pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Flushing Financial beats Franklin Financial Services on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing. In addition, it offers various investment and trust services comprising estate planning and administration, corporate and personal trust fund management, pension, and profit sharing and other employee benefit funds management services, and custodial services, as well as non-trust related investment services; sells mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and offers safe deposit, pension, and fiduciary services. Further, the company engages in non-bank investment activities, such as venture capital investments. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

About Flushing Financial

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. In addition, it offers banking services to public municipalities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. Further, the company operates an internet branch under the iGObanking and BankPurely brands. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

