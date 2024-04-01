Brokerages Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT at $3.97

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.97.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 12.25. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 172.63%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.
