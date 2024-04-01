Analysts Set Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Target Price at $192.83

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.43.

CAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,964,000 after buying an additional 634,040 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 476,726.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,299,000 after buying an additional 409,985 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,892,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1,573.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 362,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,799,000 after buying an additional 341,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,320,000 after buying an additional 171,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

CAR stock opened at $122.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.88 and its 200 day moving average is $162.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.21. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $99.60 and a 1-year high of $244.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $2.95. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 696.69%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

