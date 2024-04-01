Brokerages Set Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) PT at $56.20

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rapid7

Rapid7 Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $49.04 on Monday. Rapid7 has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $61.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. Research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 484,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 3,323.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 816,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after buying an additional 792,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.