Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $260.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.11.

WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get Wingstop alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WING

Wingstop Price Performance

WING opened at $366.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.18. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $375.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.