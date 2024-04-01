JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.37) to GBX 925 ($11.69) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 511.25 ($6.46).
JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 15.6 %
Insider Buying and Selling at JD Sports Fashion
In related news, insider Andy Higginson purchased 45,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £49,580.83 ($62,657.44). Insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.
About JD Sports Fashion
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
