Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 38 ($0.48) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.32) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Down 4.4 %

About Rainbow Rare Earths

RBW opened at GBX 9.80 ($0.12) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.55. Rainbow Rare Earths has a twelve month low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 18 ($0.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £61.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

