Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 38 ($0.48) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.32) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Down 4.4 %
About Rainbow Rare Earths
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
