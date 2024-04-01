SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $134.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $124.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPXC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut SPX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.00.

SPX Technologies stock opened at $123.13 on Thursday. SPX Technologies has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $123.40. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.54 and a 200-day moving average of $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX Technologies will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,936,970.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SPX Technologies news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,936,970.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,146. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

