Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives $6.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

BYND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 47.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 12.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $535.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.44. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

