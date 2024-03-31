Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives $6.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.
BYND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $535.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.44. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $19.25.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
