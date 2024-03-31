Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hut 8

Hut 8 Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HUT opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $489.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 1,045.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.