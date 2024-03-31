HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Erasca from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Erasca from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Erasca has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

