HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Erasca from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Erasca from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
