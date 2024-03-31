bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLUE. StockNews.com upgraded bluebird bio to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded bluebird bio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.87.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $139.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in bluebird bio by 885.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

