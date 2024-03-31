Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.26 million, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $14,291,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $2,803,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $150,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

