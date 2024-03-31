Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.09.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

About Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

