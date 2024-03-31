Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.09.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
