Short Interest in Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Rises By 26.2%

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,934,800 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the February 29th total of 1,533,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 420.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SVLKF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 9,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,409. Silver Lake Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70.

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Deflector operations that produce gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

