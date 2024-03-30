Short Interest in Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Rises By 26.2%

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,934,800 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the February 29th total of 1,533,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 420.6 days.
Silver Lake Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SVLKF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 9,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,409. Silver Lake Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70.
Silver Lake Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Lake Resources
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.