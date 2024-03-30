New Capital Management LP Sells 1,831 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

New Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,898,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.71. 5,425,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,092. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average is $100.47.

