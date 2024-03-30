Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,426,400 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the February 29th total of 2,381,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,566.0 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

SWDBF stock remained flat at $19.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

